Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are inviting visitors to campus Wednesday, Oct. 26, to enjoy their Sharktoberfest open house event, the second of seven open house events scheduled for the 2022-23 school year.
Sharktoberfest, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and run to 8 p.m., will feature displays about the amazing animals that live in the Cabrillo Aquarium facility, off of California's coasts and from around the world.
Upcoming events at the Cabrillo Aquarium each feature a unique theme, including the recently added — Tentacles, and Catch a Wave! — the latter of which is centered around the aquarium’s newest Coastal Splash Tank exhibit.
The program's newest exhibit, a 15-foot-long tank unveiled in April, features a 9-foot-tall rockwork wave tower and effectively demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone and the live animals that call the ever-changing habitat home. Animals like crabs, clams and snails can typically be found living in the surf zone in nature.
Open house dates are as follow:
- Wednesday, Oct. 26: Sharktoberfest, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 7: SEAsons Greetings, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb, 15: Catch a Wave!, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15: Tentacles, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 19: Earth Day, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 17: Student Projects, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public.
The 6,000-square-foot aquarium facility, which opened in 2002, is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School marine biology students.