Cabrillo High School named seniors Mia Criscione and Holden Harper homecoming queen and king during halftime of Friday's football game against Channel Islands High School.

Other senior king candidates included Eric Aguilar, Hayden Castle, Cyrus Nasr, Connor Vigil and Diego Zacapa.

Also in the running for the title of queen were senior candidates Iris Benoit, Sway Castillo, Brooklynn Culliver, Selena Angelique Flores and Mickenna Thompson.

Freshmen, sophomore and junior princes and princesses were crowned prior to the varsity football game on Friday.

Following the game, high school students attended the school's homecoming dance themed “Once Upon an Enchanted Garden."

