 Contributed

Cabrillo High School Performing Arts will present the beloved musical, The Wizard of Oz, at the CHS Little Theater starting Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Encore presentations are set for Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional “Emerald City” matinee show on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. when viewers are encouraged to wear green.

The story adaptation, created by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, follows the adventures of Dorothy Gale after she is swept away from her Kansas farm by a tornado.

Glinda the Good Witch of the North is played by Liana Lindsey in the production of 'The Wizard of Oz' presented by the Cabrillo High School Performing Arts program.
The Good Witch of the North and Dorothy stand with munchkins in the Cabrillo High School Performing Arts musical, The Wizard of Oz.
Dorothy, the Wicked Witch of the East and the Good Witch of the North stand on the Yellow Brick Road in the production of Cabrillo High School Performing Arts presents 'The Wizard of Oz.'

 

