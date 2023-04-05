Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: In my small apartment, I don't have room for a lot of kitchen equipment, but I really enjoy cooking. That means some things need to do double duty. I have a cake pan for angel food cake and a bunt pan. Both have a stem that comes up in the middle. When I want to roast a chicken, I place it upright on the stem in the middle so that the chicken is sitting upright. The pan catches all the juices from the chicken, and I can baste the chicken with the juices while it cooks. Both cake pans are easy to clean, and I don't need to clear up space for a roaster on my kitchen counter. -- Agnes D., Evansville, Indiana

