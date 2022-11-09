Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I read an article that said cats should never be given pork. The reason was not given, and I've noticed pork is not listed in wet cat food.

I've given my cats cooked, boneless pork with no ill effects. Is this OK? -- Carolyn M., San Antonio

Carolyn, after some investigating, I found that, first, you should never give your cats any raw meat or fish. Uncooked meat harbors all kinds of bacteria and even parasite eggs. However, well-cooked meat, chicken or fish that's boneless is OK. That included pork. In fact, sometimes when a pet is allergic to certain products or has food sensitivities, well-cooked pork is recommended. But, your best advice should come from your vet, and I urge you to check with them on what is best for your cat. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0