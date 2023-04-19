Aquila is a 2-1/2-year-old female, red Dogue de Bordeaux available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road.
According to center staff, Aquila is a volunteer favorite who is good with both adults and children. She enjoys going on walks with volunteers and has worked on the “heel” command, which she picked up quickly. They noted that while Aquila came on strong with one male dog she met, she was easily corrected and calmed down after a few moments. To see her videos, visit 24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A505055.
Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.