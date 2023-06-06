060723 Pet of the Week

Autumn is a two-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd dog and Belgian malinois mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.

Center staff say she is a beautiful, calm, and sensitive lady who is looking for love.

Autumn’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

