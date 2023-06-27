Bear is a 5-year-old Rottweiler looking for his forever home who is currently available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Bear is a sweet and loving pup who is both independent and enjoys spending time with his human companions. He is a loyal companion ready to protect and play.
Bear’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Bear, or make an appointment to meet him or learn about any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
Want to help but can’t adopt? All available animals (with a few exceptions) as well as those too young to yet be adopted are available for foster. Visit www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster for information.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.