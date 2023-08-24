Ben E is a nine-month-old female, black and tan German shepherd-mix pup available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Center staff say Ben E lives for playtime. She is an energetic fetch enthusiast that obediently drops the ball, eagerly seeking approval. The 55 lb pup is also independent, enjoys solo play and even makes her own pool games.
Ben E’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.