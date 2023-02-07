Blaze is a two-year-old male, gray and white Alaskan husky available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Center staff staff say Blaze loves to play fetch, swim, and run, and is a smart treat-motivated boy who is ready to learn new skills.
Blaze’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit Animal Services partner www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster