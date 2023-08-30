082823 Pet of the Week

Chuck is a lively 10-year-old, brown male Chihuahua available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.

Center staff say 13-year-old Chuck is a loving pup with "a spirit bursting with energy," always up for a playdate, a game of fetch in the park — or an opportunity for a good nap.

Chuck's adoption fees include his spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

