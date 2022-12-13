121222 Pet of the Week

Daisy is a seven-year-old female, brown tabby domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.

Daisy has been at the shelter for 393 days, and center staff say she is looking for a calm and patient household where she will learn to trust her human. It is not known if she gets along with other cats, so Daisy may do best as an only pet.

Staff say they have watched Daisy bloom slowly at the shelter and know that she craves attention, interaction and play. She almost demands attention, and her boundaries and appetite for love has grown leaps and bounds, they said.

 

