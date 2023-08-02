Ghosty is an 11-month-old male, black and white Alaskan husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Ghosty is "a mischief-maker with a heart of snowflakes" who is sure to keep you on your toes." He is a young pup that will bring hilarious antics and infinite cuddles into his human's life — whether he's zooming around the room like a blur of fluff or charming everyone with his irresistible puppy eyes.
Staff say Ghosty isn't just about fun and games as he wins hearts with his friendly personality, tail-wagging greetings, wet nose boops, and paw shakes.