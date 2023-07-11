Hudson is a two-year-old male, white Siberian Husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Hudson is a shy, gentle soul who thrives in the company of another dog. He arrived at the shelter alongside his sister, Nala, and his reserved nature makes him most comfortable in the presence of another furry friend. They noted that patience, a calm environment, and the companionship of a confident dog are essential to helping him overcome his shyness.
Hudson’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.