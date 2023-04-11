Lola is a 14-year-old male, black and tan miniature pinscher available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
According to center staff, Lola is living it up in a foster home while he waits for his new forever family.
His adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue, and is open to the public Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Pet Resource Center is open Tuesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Questions can be directed to center staff at 805-737-7755.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Visit Animal Services partner CAPA at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.