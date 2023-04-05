Maverick is a two-year-old male, red rottweiler and black mouth cur available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.
Center staff say Maverick is "the coolest guy," noting that he "is a big, beefy, sweet pea who wants to play, hike, and get scritches" — and is not a fan of shelter life. To see Maverick’s photo album, go to https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A509977.
Maverick’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.