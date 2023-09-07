090623 Pet of the Week

Maya, a 7-year-old female, black and white Siberian husky is available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.

Center staff say Maya, a 46-pound pup, likes to show off her beautiful smile. 

Maya’s adoption fees include her microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

