Mega is a three-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd dog and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta.
Center staff say that if you're looking for an intelligent, devoted, loyal companion — then meet Mega! Mega is a happy- go-lucky guy that has many of the standard traits of the breed, among them, being people-focused, loving and intelligent — understanding commands such as sit, down, stay and come.
Mega’s favorite thing to do is playing fetch and will bring back the ball every time, staff say. He is a good leash walker, loves to sniff, and explore on walks, and is housebroken. He is definitely a special boy who will make an excellent best friend, staff say. To see Mega’s bio and videos, visit 24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A500650.