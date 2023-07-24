071623 Pet of the Week

Nala is a two-year-old female, gray and white Siberian Husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd in Orcutt.

Shelter staff say Nala is a stunning white Husky with captivating heterochromia — with one blue eye and one brown eye.

She is a spirited, playful and adventurous girl who thrives in an active environment and would be a perfect fit for a loving family who can provide her with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, according to shelter staff.

 

