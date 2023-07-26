Oliver is a three-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Shelter staff say Oliver is a gentle and charismatic cat who knows how to steal hearts with his endearing personality. He is a talkative kitty who loves engaging in conversation, expressing himself with a mix of meows, purrs, and trills. He craves attention and enjoys snuggling up with his favorite humans, offering soothing purrs and reminding them of the simple joys of unconditional love.
Staff say Oliver's charm extends beyond his conversational prowess as his playful antics and graceful movements enchant everyone around him, filling the room with joy and laughter.