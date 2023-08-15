Oreo is a three-year-old female, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.
Oreo’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
Members of the public can stop by between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to meet Oreo, or make an appointment to meet her or any of the available animals by calling the shelter at 833-422-8413 or visiting countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc