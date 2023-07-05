063023 Pet of the Week

Patrick is a two-year-old male, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption or foster at the Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, located at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Orcutt.

Shelter staff say Patrick is an energetic pup who loves nothing more than playing games and exploring his surroundings. This goofy guy is always ready for a new adventure, they said.

Staff noted that a potential adopter should know that huskies can be very vocal, and Patrick is no exception as he will always express his feeling. If owners are ready to add some fun and laughter to your life, shelter staff recommend giving Patrick the forever home he deserves.

 

0
0
0
0
0