Pudding is a one-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Center staff say Pudding — a tuxedo cat — came to the shelter with an injury to his hip, and after surgery and a short stay in a foster home, he is ready to live his best life.
They say he is a sweet boy who will give attention in exchange for a lap to lay on. He wants to live the family life and be as close to his loving humans as possible.
Pudding is 100% litterbox trained and is an inside-only cat.
His adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 West Foster Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster