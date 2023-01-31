020123 Pet of the Week

Pudding is a one-year-old male, black and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. 

Center staff say Pudding — a tuxedo cat — came to the shelter with an injury to his hip, and after surgery and a short stay in a foster home, he is ready to live his best life.

They say he is a sweet boy who will give attention in exchange for a lap to lay on. He wants to live the family life and be as close to his loving humans as possible.

 

