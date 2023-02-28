022723 Pet of the Week

Raider is a one-year-old male, black and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. 

Center staff say he is a nice boy with a big personality who had a rough start at life. He is smart, eager to please and walks well on a leash.

To see Raider’s photo album and his videos, visit https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A508339.

 

