Saint is a three-year-old male, black and tan Australian kelpie available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
According to center staff, Saint is a brilliant, energetic heeler who is house-trained and wants to live life to the fullest and learn new tricks. In his previous home he lived with a German shepherd, and is a fun-loving, goofball full of energy.
Saint's adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit Animal Services partner www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster