021323 Pet of the Week

Saint is a three-year-old male, black and tan Australian kelpie available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.

According to center staff, Saint is a brilliant, energetic heeler who is house-trained and wants to live life to the fullest and learn new tricks. In his previous home he lived with a German shepherd, and is a fun-loving, goofball full of energy.

To see videos of him in action, visit: https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/SNBR/A507720.

 

