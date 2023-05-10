Steve is a 5-year-old male, gray pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center, located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Center staff say that Steve is a smart pup who knows several commands including "sit," "shake," "lay down," "come," and "touch." Steve is curious and eager to learn, and treat-motivated, which helps reinforce lessons. The ideal home for Steve would be slow-paced with places to lounge and a place to run around. Steve is a shelter favorite, and we hope that he will be yours, too, they said.
Further, they say Steve is a shy, sweet pet with reserved personality traits, and has some experience living with children and is friendly toward them. He also has some experience living with small dogs and is good with them. He also enjoys going for walks, getting pets, treats, and "scritches" — especially butt scratches which he will lean in for.