Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center.
Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Barbara division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 5473 Overpass Road.
Please visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available in Santa Barbara County and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
All available animals — with a few exceptions including those too young to be adopted — are available for foster.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list and information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster or call center staff at 805-681-5285.
Questions can be sent to Rachel at rjones@sbcphd.org