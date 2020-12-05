You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia
CAPA Pet of the WeekCAPA Pet of the Week

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia

120620 Pet of the Week

Tia is a 5-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tia is in foster care while she recovers from ligament surgery and needs an adult-only home that will help her continue her recovery and strength-building. She is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people and would do best as the only pet in the home.

Tia’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donald Wallace Pommerville
Obituaries

Donald Wallace Pommerville

Donald Wallace Pommerville passed away in Lompoc, CA. On November 9, 2020 at the age of 84 with his family by his side. Donald is predeceased …

Death-notices

Yolanda C. McCormack

Yolanda C. McCormack of Lompoc died Friday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 73. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Satrbucklind.com

Death-notices

Rick Lee Renfrow

Rick Lee Renfrow, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Death-notices

Mario E. Velasquez

Mario E. Velasquez of Lompoc died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 62. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Margaret A. Clevenger

Margaret A. Clevenger, 94, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Death-notices

Donald Gabriel Morales

Donald Gabriel Morales, 30, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away November 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Death-notices

Yolanda C. McCormack

Yolanda C. McCormack of Lompoc died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 73. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News