050123 Pet of the Week

Triscuit is a three-year-old female, tan and black Akita and pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Rd.

Triscuit is a calm, gentle soul looking for somewhere cozy to land and a bunch of "stuffies" to snuggle. 

Her adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam.

 

