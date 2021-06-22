"That's how I know I want to be an engineer," she said, putting the pieces together.
In mid-August, the recent graduate will head to UC Berkeley to study civil engineering after also being accepted to Cal Poly, UCSB, Chico State, Fresno State, UCSD and Arizona State University.
"I love building things," she said. "I want to design and build my own house one day. It's a long-term goal."
Rodriguez admits that without the support of teachers, counselors and friends, and a conscious choice to change her life trajectory, she wouldn't be where she is today.
"My family — we barely make it through high school," she said, noting that she is the first on both sides of her family to go to college. "You don't have to become a product of your environment. You can always find a way to change the cycle."
Photos: Lompoc High School Class of 2021 commencement ceremony
061021 Lompoc graduation 02.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 01.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 03.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 04.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 05.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 06.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 07.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 08.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 09.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 10.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 11.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 12.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 13.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 14.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 15.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 16.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 17.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 18.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 19.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 20.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 21.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 22.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 23.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 24.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 25.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 26.JPG
Updated
061021 Lompoc graduation 27.JPG
Updated
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.