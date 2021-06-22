With high school behind her, 2021 Lompoc High School graduate Amery Rodriguez, 18, is looking to the future with Brave pride.

"I'm exactly where I thought I'd be — and more," said Rodriguez, recalling a challenging journey to graduation and, now, college.

Rodriguez credits the confidence she exhibited in her Brave Pride address at her alma mater's commencement ceremony on June 10 with what carried her through the last four years.

She also said her sucess is due in large part to the mentors that wouldn't let her fail.

"Ms. Jeffers introduced me to college," Rodriguez explained. "No one had ever asked me if I wanted to go to college. She kind of turned on my light switch."

Rodriguez said she was "headed in the wrong direction" in junior high until her then teachers, Mauri Jeffers and Francisco Diaz, stepped in and redirected her.

"I was never successful in school and I always doubted myself. I never knew I could be successful," she said. "I love my teachers; they all [played] such a pivotal role in my life."

Rodriguez, who was adopted by her paternal grandparents several years ago, said a complicated upbringing stoked a desire to make sound decisions and keep on top of her grades.

"I knew my ticket out of here was my schooling," she said.

With guidance and perseverance, Rodriguez discovered her love of math and building things.

"I love math and science so much," she said, laughing. "But I still hate English to this day."

Rodriguez remembered as a child how her interests developed from building forts and playing Minecraft.

"That's how I know I want to be an engineer," she said, putting the pieces together.

In mid-August, the recent graduate will head to UC Berkeley to study civil engineering after also being accepted to Cal Poly, UCSB, Chico State, Fresno State, UCSD and Arizona State University.

"I love building things," she said. "I want to design and build my own house one day. It's a long-term goal."

Rodriguez admits that without the support of teachers, counselors and friends, and a conscious choice to change her life trajectory, she wouldn't be where she is today.

"My family — we barely make it through high school," she said, noting that she is the first on both sides of her family to go to college. "You don't have to become a product of your environment. You can always find a way to change the cycle."