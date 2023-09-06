Local podcaster sheds new light on 23-year-old disappearance of Kristin Smart
Chris Lambert is shown producing his "Your Own Backyard" podcast about the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 2020.

 Contributed photo, Alexandra Wallace

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Santa Maria Public Library will host an educational session about what it takes to produce a podcast featuring local author and podcaster Chris Lambert. 

Lambert, a 2006 Righetti High School graduate, produced the "Your Own Backyard: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart" podcast, which explored the unanswered questions that have lingered in the case for 24 years. 

The podcast brought national attention to the decades-long local mystery; and those connected to the case, including officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, praised the series for renewing public interest in Smart's disappearance.

