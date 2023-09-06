On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Santa Maria Public Library will host an educational session about what it takes to produce a podcast featuring local author and podcaster Chris Lambert.
Lambert, a 2006 Righetti High School graduate, produced the "Your Own Backyard: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart" podcast, which explored the unanswered questions that have lingered in the case for 24 years.
The podcast brought national attention to the decades-long local mystery; and those connected to the case, including officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department, praised the series for renewing public interest in Smart's disappearance.