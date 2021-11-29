Holiday cheer returned to the Elks Rodeo grounds over the weekend with the kickoff of the second annual Christmas in the Country holiday lights drive-through event.
The 2-mile route features dazzling holiday displays created by dozens of local organizations, businesses and schools, with familiar figures including Santa Claus, the Grinch and the Abominable Snowman on exhibit.
Hours of operation will be increasing after the first weekend, with half-hour time slots available from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on various dates over the next four weekends. Tickets and more information are available online at
elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country .
Christmas in the Country at the Unocal Event Center | Photos
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-005
Updated
1 hr ago
Various holiday-themed light displays can be enjoyed throughout the 2-mile Christmas in the Country route at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-001
Updated
1 hr ago
Santa Claus waves at cars as they exit the Christmas in the Country drive-through lights display in Santa Maria over the weekend.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-003
Updated
1 hr ago
Christmas in the Country returned for its second year at the Elks Rodeo grounds during its opening weekend from Friday to Saturday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-004
Updated
1 hr ago
Smokey Bear is featured in one of several lights displays along the 2-mile Christmas in the Country route at the Elks Rodeo grounds.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-002
Updated
1 hr ago
A car encounters the Abominable Snowman while driving through the lights display at the Elks' Christmas in the Country event during opening weekend.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-006
Updated
1 hr ago
Classic Christmas figures like the Grinch are on display at the Christmas in the Country drive-through lights display, which opened this past weekend, at the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-007
Updated
1 hr ago
Various holiday-themed light displays can be enjoyed throughout the 2-mile Christmas in the Country holiday lights display at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-008
Updated
1 hr ago
The Polar Express is decorated in lights at the Christmas in the Country drive-through display at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
112721-smt-news-christmas-in-the-country-009
Updated
1 hr ago
Christmas in the Country features light displays from community organizations including Community Health Centers of the Central Coast.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor