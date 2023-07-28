Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: We recently had hard tile floors installed in the kitchen and dining areas of our home, and after it was installed, we were told to never use bleach or vinegar on the tiles. So, what should I use to keep our new tile clean? -- Joan F., Suffolk, Virginia

Joan, the best thing to use on hard tile floors is sudsy ammonia. The difference between non-sudsy and sudsy ammonia is the detergent. Be sure to wear gloves when working with ammonia of any kind. You can mix 1 cup of sudsy ammonia in a gallon of water to clean the floor, but since your tile is brand-new, be sure to give the grout at least a week or more to set firmly.

If you need answers to your cleaning solutions that don't involve expensive cleaners, then you'll love having my pamphlet "Heloise's Homemade Cleaning Solutions." It has money-saving solutions for cleaning nearly everything. To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Cleaning Solutions, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll wonder how you ever got along without this handy little pamphlet. -- Heloise

