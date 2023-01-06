Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: There are so many uses for clear nail polish that many people don't know about or have forgotten. Most people know clear polish will stop a run in a pair of nylons, but it can also:

-- Be used to repair a small hole in a door or window screen.

-- Be used on jewelry to keep from tarnishing where it touches your skin.

0
0
0
0
0