Dear Heloise: I save coffee cans to store cookies inside. I bake a lot in December to give away to family and friends and for special events. They stay fresh for weeks. -- Ruth A., La Verne, California

Ruth, I do the very same thing. However, I paint the outside of the can in a cheery color. After the can dries, you can let children or grandchildren decorate the exterior of the painted can with stickers, pictures or even cut-out designs. It's a nice craft project and gets the children involved in the holiday.

If it's a nasty cold, windy day, the children can stay occupied and out of the way while you are cleaning house, wrapping gifts or folding laundry. -- Heloise

