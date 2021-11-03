Nolan Andersen found his lifelong passion for cattle when he started the Lucky Clover 4-H beef project in third grade. Right away, he knew he loved it. By the sixth or seventh grade, he knew that cattle would be a big part of his life.

Now at 17, Nolan has been in the beef project for 10 years, which means he must have a passion for cattle — and he does.

4-H influenced and helped Nolan gain a work ethic for livestock and really showed him the reins to his future. Without 4-H, Nolan would definitely not be where he is now.

For example, in 4-H he learned how to treat sick cattle. I interviewed Nolan in his front yard where he was treating a heifer that had double pink eye. Pink eye is a very common disease that cattle get very easily, especially here where it is dry and dusty. Pink eye occurs when dry dust goes into their eyes.

But Nolan knows exactly how to treat it. He has these disposable eye patches that you glue onto the cattle like a pirate's eye patch. The plan is to seal it on so the eye will be perfectly safe where no dust can fly into its eye. That way, the pink eye will go away within a week or two and then the patch will just fall onto the ground and decompose.

He doesn’t usually keep cattle in his front yard. Instead, Nolan has a herd of 60 cattle including bulls, calves, steers, cows and heifers. The cattle are spread throughout six properties around the Valley, which are lent to him by friends.

Nolan said that he wants to herd cattle for his livelihood. “Yeah, I’ll definitely 100% be in this until the day I die,” he said.

But Nolan also said this might be difficult because there is hardly any rain here in the Valley, which means not much grass grows and it would be hard for him to make a profit. So, he might have to have another job, too.

Over the years, he has bought cattle from all over the country. He goes to big in-person sales, which help him connect with the other cattle owners. During sales, he talks to many ranchers trying to learn more about the industry.

He has also purchased cattle online. There are small auctions nearly every day on sites like SCOnlinesales.com that he watches.

Most all the people that Nolan purchases cattle from are generational ranchers and have either done 4-H or just grown up raising cows on their family farms. Speaking of generational, Nolan’s whole family is involved in 4-H. Nolan’s dad, Ken Andersen, and Nolan’s three siblings all showed animals in 4-H. In fact, his dad won champion steer in 1981. And as for Nolan, in 2017 he won supreme grand champion heifer. Nolan’s dad is also the Lucky Clover beef project leader and helped Nolan create his brand to get it FDA-approved.

