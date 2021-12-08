The season of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas is joyful and a time for family, but it also is the season of giving. 4-H offers different ways for club members to give back and help their communities.
The Santa Barbara County 4-H ambassadors are holding a countywide food drive to see which club can bring in the most pounds of canned and nonperishable food items to donate to People Helping People’s food bank.
So far, area 4-H clubs have collected hundreds of pounds of food and it will be distributed to those in need. The winning club will receive a pizza party in January.
The Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H club has donated 145 pounds of food, but our club participates in many other community service projects during the holidays.
We participate in a program called Toys For Tots, run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where our club members buy toys for children whose parents can’t afford them. Then, People Helping People sets up a store for them to come “shop” and get toys or gift cards for their kids. They can pick out toys that they think their kids will like or get a gift card so the kids can decide what they want for themselves.
In addition to Toys For Tots and the food drive, the Lucky Clover 4-H club adopts a family every year, meaning that club members buy clothes, food or toys for kids who need them. Also, Solvang’s retirement community, Atterdag Village, hosts the Lucky Clover 4-Hers once a year for caroling. Club members on Dec. 4 sang festive songs to the residents, spreading the holly jolly spirit throughout the community.
You can learn more about what 4-H members are doing in Santa Barbara County by following us on Facebook at Santa Barbara County 4-H and on Instagram @SBCounty4H.
All of these activities are tied to the oath we take in the 4-H pledge which states, “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to a greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
Our heads help us to be open to innovative ideas and eliminate thoughts that hold us back from growing. Our hearts are important for letting us care for other people and not just ourselves. Pledging our hands means promising to give our world all that we can. During the holiday season, we put extra emphasis on hands for larger service. Finally, our health is a reminder that even though our fundamentals say to help others, we should always save a little for ourselves.
Everything in 4-H is designed to teach kids how to utilize these four principles. We problem-solve, make new friends, help our community and always make sure to take care of ourselves.
Nationally, 4-H is always encouraging kids to give back. 4-H.org, the organization’s official website, offers at-home projects for children. These include scarves and pillows for the homeless and instructions for kids to start a "stuff a truck" movement to send care packages to service members or others in need like hurricane victims. All of the valuable programs we participate in help us build confidence, compassion, teamwork and problem-solving skills, which is what 4-H is all about.
Next month, Xavier Lovering will be reporting on the 4-H Public Speaking and Presentation program and Santa Barbara County’s exciting new presentation week format in 2022.