Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

We know for at least 7,000 years humans have wondered about, and at times obsessed over, the aging process and whether there is some way to slow, stop or reverse it.

The ancient historian, Herodotus, spoke of a fountain containing a special kind of water, in the land of the Macrobians whom he called “the tallest and handsomest” of all people, and who supposedly had an average life span of 120 years.

Written accounts of the life of Alexander the Great describe him crossing the Land of Darkness in search of a restorative spring known as the Water of Life.

