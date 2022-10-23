After periods of scorching days, it’s October and fall is finally in the air.

With October come memories of Halloweens past, both mine as a child, as well as my girls’ and now the grandkids.

To use a phrase I used to hate, I must say that “in my day” it was different. We didn’t have “store bought” costumes or treats that may or may not be safe to eat, they were more likely to be homemade than bought in bags.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

