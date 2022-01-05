Woke this morning, much earlier than I would have liked, because the dogs were restless and needed to go out. I rolled out from the covers, climbed into my morning sweats and slippers, and shuffled down the stairs as the day’s first light seeped through the circular window, reflecting off the house from across the street.

As I passed through the dining room, I poured then downed a glass of water — like I always do to begin the day, then moved through the kitchen and pushed open the back doors that lead out to the deck, overlooking the garden.

The three yellow Labs pranced past me out to the yard, and I reached under and propped up the older black dog to help her over the door jam and out onto the deck. I grabbed the garden hose to fill their drinking bowl with fresh water, and then stepped out onto the scattered shavings near the trees to clean the previous night’s dog-doo.

As I did, I noticed steam rising off the branches, and listened to the rooster crowing from the yard across the creek. I didn’t even mind, though I thought it might be nice for the neighbor to bring around some eggs now and then to offset the early morning disturbance.

Realizing that it was trash day, I gathered up the garbage and the recycling, wheeled both containers up the steep driveway to the street, and gazed down the block to see that all the other houses had their trash out too, which provided corroboration that it was the week for recycling and not green waste.

I returned to the back yard where the three yellows were eager for breakfast, but led them back into the house because I didn’t want to reinforce the early start to the day. I then went out to retrieve the black one, who has a hard time walking. As I boosted her up from behind onto the sidewalk, and then up onto the patio, I noticed a quiet smile spread across my face when I realized this is my life, and at the dawn of 2022, this is my routine. I love it, though I occasionally complain.

I sometimes fall into the trap of thinking about “routine” as if it were the antithesis of conscious living, because it suggests something that is so familiar and automatic that we can do it without even thinking. It does not require us to pay attention, neither does it involve or invoke feelings or emotion.

We can all, I’m sure, grasp the danger in people going around “not thinking” and “not feeling,” especially if it becomes habitual, but this disregards the benefits and the virtue of conscious routines, such as exercise and dietary programs, spiritual practices, cleaning and hygiene, financial management, and more.

In matters such as these, a conscious routine helps keep us organized and less subject to disturbance, volatility and urgency. It helps us maintain a center of gravity so we can build momentum and move in an intended direction along a steady line of action.

As I sauntered into the living room to begin my morning meditation, I realized it’s moments like these, this morning, that remind me: “routine” is not the enemy of a rich and wondrous life, it’s our negligence, our failure to recognize, honor and celebrate our own life experience that robs living of its liveliness.

So, with a nod to “routine,” and as a sort of New Year’s prayer, I send out this wish: that we may all manage to find and create a healthy balance that allows for calm conditions in which to live and learn and grow, while still opening ourselves up to spontaneity and a variety of exhilarating experiences.

