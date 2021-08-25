I have conducted hundreds and hundreds of interviews in my time, with people from all walks of life. I recall certain things that were said, ideas that have come out of those conversations, that struck me in the moment and have stayed with me over the years.

There was this one, almost 20 years ago now, with a fabulous musician who at the time was in his 50s. He was bemoaning how age discrimination belittles musicians and, as a consequence, negatively impacts our views on and relationship to music and musicians.

To explain his point, he said, “In carpentry, for instance, you get better as you get older. You start out as an apprentice, and as you gain knowledge and sharpen your skills you advance to the level of journeyman, and eventually you become a master carpenter. But with music, it’s like — if you get to a certain age and you’re not famous or rich, then your time is up — you must not be very good at it, or what you’re doing must not have value, when in reality, I’m a better musician now, with a better ear, deeper understanding and more life experience than I was in my 20s or 30s; and the music I am playing now is a deeper expression of my heart and soul than anything I’ve ever done or been involved with before.”

I thought of that today when I read the article in Nature Human Behaviour about a study at Georgetown University to determine how our cognitive abilities change as we age. As expected, they observed a decline in some areas, involving certain skills and, perhaps surprisingly, saw stark improvements of other cognitive abilities, which speaks to the benefit of experience, and is good news for senior citizens.

Researchers focused on three particular skills they designate as “alerting, orienting and executive function.” Alerting refers to our ability to detect and respond to movements or changes in our surroundings. Orienting involves our ability to assess and determine the importance of a thing, and to shift our attention so as to effectively deal with it. Executive function refers to our ability to block out distracting or conflicting information so we can focus on what’s important.

What the researchers found is that our alerting skills tend to fall off past the age of about 58, but our orientation and executive function skills continue to improve well into our senior years, likely because we simply practice these skills throughout our life.

I feel like I was tested in all three of these areas on our recent cross-country drive. When it was nighttime and there was road construction, my alerting skills were challenged. And, yes, it took me longer than my college-aged daughter to spot where the lane closures began and where the barriers, crews and vehicles were located.

Her alerting skills were sharper than mine. But I was able to orient and identify what was important (lane markers, speed limit) and to not get distracted by other factors, such as headlights coming at me from in front and behind, or the brightly lit centers and attractions off to the side of the highway.

In a technological society where any bit of information we might need or wonder about is at our fingertips, available to us in a matter of seconds, it is important to recognize and acknowledge that there are certain abilities and awarenesses, certain knowledge, wisdom and understanding, stories, memories and traditions that come to us not through our devices but through our lineage.

As I recall the words of the great Richard Pryor, who said, “you don’t get old being no dummy,” I submit this piece, simply to reaffirm the role of the elders and the value and contributions of the elderly among us (while also noting that not all old people are elders and not all elders are old).

I shall uncork the wine, unwrap the cheese and offer them to my guests with a toast — to the things that get better with age.