There are so many great things we all love and appreciate about the Central Coast lifestyle. When you get through rough times like the years 2020 through 2021, we appreciate our local luxuries like wine festivals even more.
Although consumers are slowly returning, and more people who fear the new COVID variants are wearing masks again, our wine festivals are attracting wine lovers from near and far away.
I recently looked into festivals like the world-famous Napa Valley Wine Auction and couldn’t find details about the prices being charged for wine tastings and the notable wine auction.
As my mother always said, “If you have to ask for the price, you can’t afford it.” Fortunately, that’s not true of most of our Central Coast wine celebrations which are far more reasonable and approachable for average consumers.
I’ve been attending this terrific, four-day wine festival since 1996 when I first relocated here from San Francisco, and I’ve always loved it. If you’ve attended the SLO Coast Wineries Roll Out the Barrels weekend in past years, you’ve been there.
Now it’s taking place this weekend at various sites within south SLO County, at the winery tasting rooms. Although the festival ends Sunday, June 25, there are many great wine-tasting parties you can attend simply by walking in. I must warn you, it’s best to call ahead to make sure they can receive you. In most cases I know they will be glad you called if there’s still room for more guests.
I’ve done some research for you in advance, and since contact information is the easiest way to find the phone number for these wineries, count on your smartphone to get you through to them. If you don’t find your favorite winery in southern SLO County, visit the vintners’ webpage at slocoastwine.com to see if they are participating in Roll Out the Barrels.
I’m using the SLO Coast Wine site to list the wineries that are open today and open to the public with a fee for the tastings, along with food if it’s available.
This list includes a wonderful winemaker named Coby Parker-Garcia at El Lugar Wines in SLO (near the airport). With 12 years of experience in working with Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county vineyards, he makes unique wines from special places which are designated on his labels.
He will be open for wine tasting from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. today. His tasting room opening mostly happens during special events, but this is an excellent opportunity to get to know an artisan winery. Learn more at ellugarwines.com.
A longtime favorite in Edna Valley, Saucelito Canyon Vineyard, is open from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. today for special flights of wines paired with cheese. The wine flight costs $20, but if you choose the cheese pairing with the wines, it’s priced $40 per person. They will also have live music from 1 until 4 p.m. Advance reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome upon availability. Check them out at saucelitocanyon.com.
Dunite Wine Co. is a SLO newcomer located downtown, near Bubblegum Alley on Garden Street. Their first Roll Out the Barrels will feature a tasting of new summer wine releases and a library syrah. The price is $20 per person, which is waived if you buy two wines. They will offer a glass of pinot rosé by-the-glass at $8 and a Slide Hill grenache for $10 each. This is one walk-in tasting room where reservations are not required. Find more at duniteswineco.com.
We wine lovers will never forget an old Santa Barbara County favorite, Qupe tasting room in Los Olivos. I was a regular there, too. But after a lengthy, very successful run, founder Bob Lindquist sold the brand to his investors.
While it came as a surprise to all of us, Lindquist had no intention of retiring (I know the feeling). He used the opportunity to create his new brand, Lindquist Family Wines. And he still makes his wines in Santa Maria Valley, his original winery site.
He also partnered with his wife, Louisa Sawyer Lindquist, who makes her own brand, Verdad, focused on Spain’s classic varietals of albarino, tempranillo and grenache.
A few years ago, they opened a new tasting room in the historic village of Arroyo Grande. For the Roll Out the Barrels festival, they are featuring a flight of five wines which is available each day of the festival, and will still be available through Sunday. The wines are from single vineyards and Demeter Certified Biodynamic Wines.
They explain, “We believe that extra care is taken in the vineyard, first to be certified biodynamic, and also in the winemaking which doesn’t allow any manipulation.” The price is $25 per person, and no reservation is required. Now, due to the great popularity of these brands, which I love, this tasting room may be full, but a tasting here is well worth the wait.
That sentiment goes for each of these wonderful brands, they may be popular but well worth a wait to visit for tasting!