Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

For years, going all the way back to the oil embargo and the long lines at gas stations in the 1970s, I remember people saying — well, you know, we have the technology right now to go 50, 75, 100 (or whatever number you care to plug in) miles per gallon, but the government, or the car companies, or the oil companies won’t allow it to happen.

In the ensuing decades, each time we caught wind of some new technological advancement, or potential paradigm shift, away from nonrenewable resources, we were told that the emerging technology was not (yet) economically feasible. The problem, though, is that in many instances, those comparisons failed or refused to consider the true cost of the prevailing technology.

Take the energy sector. Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, efforts to develop alternative sources of energy, such as solar, wind, water and hydrogen, were consistently and continually quashed, judged and declared to be too expensive in comparison to coal, gas and oil … but that’s only because the actual costs to the U.S. taxpayer were not accurately represented.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

