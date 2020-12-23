Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Santa Ynez Valley holiday cheer, to go

The 2020 holidays might look a little, or a lot, different than seasons past, but there are still a few delicious constants that shouldn’t vary with this tumultuous year.

Although homebound for the holidays, food, gifts and, especially, good cheers are still in order. In lieu of hosting a large holiday cocktail party, spend that precious dough on yourselves while giving back to local businesses who need our support now more than ever during the stay-at-home order.

With takeout offerings meant to bring smiles to a merry band of locals, mentioned here is a sampling of the many Santa Ynez Valley eateries and bars which are keeping the holiday cheer flowing — and the sustenance creative — in a safe, convenient and appropriately joyful manner. If you have the ability and the inclination, wrap up your holiday shopping and feasting with the help of these hospitality elves.

Solvang mainstay of Danish cuisine, Bit O’ Denmark, has been getting into the holiday “spirits” with cocktails to go, available for purchase with food menu items. The restaurant’s rendition of the Christmas classic — eggnog — caught our eye, as did their decidedly grown-up Crown apple cider.

At The Landsby’s Mad & Vin, the restaurant and bar’s cocktails also shine, although now through travel-ready plastic containers. Grab a seasonal drink like the pomegranate-inclusive La Granada to go, accompanied by The Landsby’s popular happy hour highlights.