Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I was reading an article on the health consequences of not getting enough sleep — which include increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke — and I began to wonder if not sleeping is like smoking, in that the effects can be reversed, once the harmful behavior is ceased.

With smoking, they say, that just one day after quitting, the risk of heart attack begins to decrease. In as little as one month, a person’s lung function begins to improve, and after three months, so does blood circulation. Nine months after quitting, lung health will have improved greatly, and the delicate hair-like structures that move mucus out of the lungs will start to regain normal function. One year after quitting, the risk for coronary heart disease decreases by half, and after five years, arteries and blood vessels will widen, which further lowers the risk of blood clots and stroke.

After 10 years of not smoking, the chance of getting lung cancer is cut in half, and the likelihood of developing any cancer is significantly reduced. Finally, after 20 years, a former smoker’s chances of having a heart attack or getting cancer are the same as for someone who has never smoked.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

