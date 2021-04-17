You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask the Doctors: Bladder issues not limited to women
editor's pick
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: Bladder issues not limited to women

Dear Doctor: I'm a 52-year-old man, and I find that lately I have to urinate more often. My doctor says that it's overactive bladder. I thought that's something that happens to women. Why am I getting it? My doctor says it's not because of my prostate.

Dear Reader: It's true that many types of bladder issues, including overactive bladder, tend to be more common in women than in men. This is attributed to life events that are unique to women, including pregnancy and childbirth, and the hormonal changes that accompany menopause.

But, as you have now experienced, bladder problems occur in men as well. A gender-specific cause of overactive bladder in men does include an enlarged prostate. This can occur because the prostate sits just below the connection point of the bladder and the urethra, which is the tube through which urine exits the body. If the prostate presses against the urethra and impedes the flow of urine, it can lead to irritation that causes the bladder to contract. This can create the need to go, even when only small amounts of urine are present.

Overactive bladder, also referred to as OAB, isn't a disease in and of itself. Rather, it's a collection of symptoms related to urinary control. One of the more common signs of overactive bladder is the increased frequency that you have developed. Most people empty their bladders somewhere in the neighborhood of eight times every 24 hours. Another in the group of symptoms is something known as urinary urgency. That's when, once your body signals the need to urinate, you pretty much have to go right away. When the signal to urinate is accompanied by leakage, that's known as urge incontinence. And if you're heading to the bathroom multiple times a night, it's called nocturia. Someone with one or more of these symptoms is considered to have an overactive bladder.

In both women and men, being overweight, which increases abdominal pressure, can play a role in developing an overactive bladder. So can weak pelvic muscles, which can be caused by pregnancy and childbirth, as well as chronic constipation, coughing, prolonged sitting and aging. Certain medications can contribute to the condition, as can caffeine and alcohol. In some cases, an overactive bladder can be an indication of an underlying problem, such as a urinary tract infection. Neuromuscular diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, often have an effect on bladder control. Due to nerve placement, a herniated disc or the effects of pelvic of back surgery can also contribute to OAB.

Treatment usually begins with lifestyle changes. This includes reaching and maintaining a healthy weight and doing regular exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor. Your doctor may also discuss bladder training, which is a series of techniques designed to help you learn to delay urination. In more severe cases, nerve stimulation, a range of medications and surgery may be an option. Because the condition can be a sign of bladder stones, nerve damage and even bladder cancer, it's wise to check with a health care professional if symptoms develop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife

DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don't understand why. I'm a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time

DEAR ABBY: My husband's dad, "Adam," is very mellow and can talk to anyone. His mom, "Eve," is friendly, but a little more reserved. Early in their marriage, Adam was a drinker, and my mother-in-law has never forgiven him for the way he treated her during that time. She has always treated him disrespectfully, but as they get older, it's becoming worse.

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital, interracial relationship. Both of the parents who raised him are white, and he has always denied he was biracial despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise.

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women

DEAR ABBY: I have something to say about "Still Fun in the South" (Jan. 4) and her complaint that single middle-aged men only look for younger women, instead of women their age. I am a 53-year-old widower. I have a six-figure income. I'm smart, healthy, easygoing and have a good life with many hobbies and interests.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News