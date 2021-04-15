You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask the Doctors: If you're vaccinated, do you need to wear a mask?
editor's pick
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: If you're vaccinated, do you need to wear a mask?

Dear Doctor: I've had both doses of the Moderna vaccine, and my husband just got the Johnson & Johnson shot. Does this mean we can stop wearing masks? What does being vaccinated mean in terms of what we are safe to do now?

Dear Readers: With vaccinations taking place nationwide, we've entered a new stage of the pandemic. And just as when the coronavirus first began to spread throughout the world, we're learning the answers to important questions about health, behavior and risk in real time.

You've asked one of the biggest questions we're hearing lately, which is what fully vaccinated people can safely do. The fact is, until enough reliable data has been acquired and analyzed, we have only a broad picture of the do's and don'ts of post-vaccine behavior. As time passes and we continue to learn and understand more, information about safe behaviors will continue to be fine-tuned.

When you get the vaccine, it takes two weeks after your final dose for immunity to kick in. Even then, though, you're not home free. None of the three vaccines is 100% effective, which means that although the risk of infection and illness are greatly reduced, they have not been completely eliminated.

Another unknown is if people who have been vaccinated can still spread the virus. On that front, there's encouraging news: Analysis of health data from 4,000 health care professionals, first responders and other front-line workers suggests that when people are fully inoculated, they are unlikely to spread the virus. To be certain, though, more research is needed. We'll share updates as they become available.

To answer your question about what it is safe to do, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put together some general guidelines. The federal agency says that when out in public, everyone, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. You should also continue to steer clear of crowded and poorly ventilated spaces. When it comes to private gatherings, the restrictions we're familiar with have been somewhat relaxed.

Someone who has been fully vaccinated can attend small indoor gatherings with other vaccinated individuals without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. The CDC says that these small groups may include unvaccinated individuals as long as they are from a single household and are not at high risk of severe COVID-19. "High risk" refers to someone who is 65 and older or has a health condition such heart disease, autoimmune disease, diabetes or cancer. It is recommended that you not gather indoors with unvaccinated individuals from multiple households. If a fully vaccinated individual comes into contact with someone who has COVID-19, they do not need to isolate or get tested, unless they develop symptoms.

When it comes to things like dining out, travel or going to the movies or a concert, we each have to do our own risk assessment. We know it's been a long, hard year. But as you reenter the wider world, we urge you to be conservative in your choices, and err on the side of caution.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife

DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don't understand why. I'm a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Middle-aged man has bone to pick with middle-aged women

DEAR ABBY: I have something to say about "Still Fun in the South" (Jan. 4) and her complaint that single middle-aged men only look for younger women, instead of women their age. I am a 53-year-old widower. I have a six-figure income. I'm smart, healthy, easygoing and have a good life with many hobbies and interests.

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: DNA tests make racial heritage undeniable

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband was the product of an extramarital, interracial relationship. Both of the parents who raised him are white, and he has always denied he was biracial despite the obvious physical characteristics that say otherwise.

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others' feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my late 20s, married and happily child-free. My best friend recently became pregnant, and I am having a hard time with it. I don't enjoy children, and it feels like I am losing my best friend. All she wants to talk about is the baby. I've tried hinting that I'll be here when she and her husband need a break from being "Mom and Dad," but she continues to talk on and on about the all-consuming baby.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News