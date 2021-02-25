You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask the Doctors: Keeping an eye on food could help with psoriasis
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Ask the Doctors: Keeping an eye on food could help with psoriasis

Dear Doctor: I'm 27 years old and have itchy skin that my doctor says is psoriasis. It's not all the time -- it comes and goes. Sometimes it's bad, and other times it's not that noticeable. I've heard that what you eat matters. Can my diet help prevent or control the condition?

Dear Reader: Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition associated with a malfunction of the immune system. It is marked by the overproduction of skin cells, which results in raised areas of dry, reddened and flaking skin. These areas of inflammation, which are sometimes topped by silvery scales, most often appear on the elbows, knees and scalp. However, they can occur anywhere on the body. Additional symptoms can include burning, soreness and itching; nails that grow thicker than normal or develop pits or ridges; and stiffness or swelling in the joints. Susceptibility to psoriasis, which occurs in both women and men, is inherited. The condition is much more common in adults than in children.

The reasons that the immune system goes a bit haywire aren't yet fully understood. However, flares are associated with triggers such as physical or emotional stress, cold weather, the use of tobacco products and skin injuries. And you are correct that some studies have found that diet may also play a role.

Research suggests that avoiding inflammatory foods may help ease some psoriasis symptoms and lessen the frequency of flares. Chief among the culprits is sugar, which has long been linked to inflammation. In a mouse study published last year in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, researchers were able to trigger inflammatory changes in the skin in just a few weeks on a high-sugar diet. Other foods that have been linked to inflammation include alcohol, red meat, saturated fats and the highly refined carbohydrates found in snack foods and ultra-processed foods.

What you do eat can be just as important. Some studies have found that the so-called Mediterranean diet, with its focus on fish, seafood and olive oil, as well as a wide range of fresh vegetables, fruit and leafy greens, may also improve symptoms. These fish-forward diets are rich in n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are also known as omega-3 fatty acids. These types of fats appear to have an influence on something known as eicosanoids, which are molecules that play a role in causing inflammation. With an increase of omega-3 fatty acids in the diet, researchers suspect that inflammatory processes may be suppressed.

Diet alone has not been found to either control or cure psoriasis, so it's important that you follow the treatment plan outlined by your doctor. And when it comes to food, the responses to dietary changes in people living with psoriasis are highly individual. Some patients have found that a vegetarian diet can lessen the severity of their condition. Others have reported an increased sensitivity to gluten. Pay attention to what you eat, and note whether or not it appears to consistently correspond to changes in your level of inflammation. You may uncover some personal dietary triggers that can help you in managing your condition.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Grandmothers refuse to follow practical gift-giving request
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Grandmothers refuse to follow practical gift-giving request

DEAR ABBY: Our 11-year-old has learned to lie, and we feel terrible about it. Because she has a sensory processing disorder, clothes are a useless gift because the seams and fabric are often uncomfortable for her. We have repeatedly asked family and friends not to gift her clothes, but her grandmas are in denial and often do it anyway.

Ask the Doctors: Lupus treatment often requires many medications
Columnists

Ask the Doctors: Lupus treatment often requires many medications

Dear Doctor: My daughter got a rash across her cheeks that we thought was an allergy. A year later, she was diagnosed with lupus. She's only 17, and the doctors keep putting her on different meds, which worries her dad and me. I've been reading that ginger can be helpful. What do you think?

Dear Abby: Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor

DEAR ABBY: On Sept. 14, 2017, you printed my letter about my ex-husband "borrowing" money from my 13-year-old son's piggy bank. Soon after, you reached out to tell me a gentleman (the founder of an organization that helps people who have been wronged) wanted to send my son twice the amount of money that had been taken from him. My son was humbled, to say the least. Not only did that gesture restore my son's faith in people, but he gained from it a friend who made a lasting impression.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News