With Fourth of July around the corner, this week is a trio of my favorite side dishes.
Baked beans go especially well with hot dogs, barbecued chicken and ribs.
Who doesn’t like tasty Texas caviar, and corn goes with anything.
Corn is a perfect side dish; grilled it’s a treat, plus it’s fun to unwrap at the table.
But, if you are not up for the preparation, here’s the best (in my opinion) way to cook it on the stove.
Bring to a full rolling boil a large pot of unsalted water (you can add a teaspoon of sugar if desired). While the water is heating, shuck corn and remove silks. Drop corn into boiling water, turn off heat and let stand 10 to 15 minutes. The result is sweet, tender and delicious.
Happy Fourth!
GRILLED CORN ON THE COB
6 large ears yellow or white corn with husks
1/4 cup butter
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
Prepare gas or charcoal grill. If using gas, heat to 400 degrees. For charcoal, pile coals on one side to create a hot spot.
To prepare corn, work with one ear at a time. Split silks in half and taking one side at a time pull down to peel husks from corn; leave attached. Pull one husk off (one ear only) and discard all silks. With fingers, tear reserved husk lengthwise into six narrow strips.
Mix butter with salt, black pepper and cayenne (if using). Spread mixture on peeled corn. Pull husks together at top and tie securely with corn husk strip.
Corn may be prepared in advance and set aside at this point. Do not refrigerate. When ready to cook, place on lit/hot side of grill and cook for 15 to 18 minutes, uncovered and turning occasionally until charred in spots. Serve in husks and pass additional butter if desired.
TEXAS CAVIAR
3 (14-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained
3 medium Roma tomatoes, chopped
2 or 3 jalapeño peppers, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (8-ounce) bottle Italian dressing
1 ripe avocado, slightly mashed
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
tortilla chips, for serving
Mix black-eyed peas with chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and garlic cloves. In a separate bowl, stir avocado into Italian dressing until well blended and some avocado chunks remain. Pour over black-eyed peas mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with cilantro, refrigerate two hours and serve with tortilla chips.
NOTE: If swimming in dressing, drain slightly before serving.
HOMEMADE BAKED BEANS
1 1/3 cups dried navy or great northern beans
1 smoked ham hock
1 large onion chopped
water or broth to cover
1/4 to 1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons mustard
1 small can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
8 bacon slices
Pick through and wash beans well. Place in large pot along with 1/4 cup chopped onion and ham hock. Add enough water or broth to cover beans by one inch. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cover lightly and cook one hour. Test for doneness and if not soft, continue cooking and check every 15 minutes or so.
Drain cooked beans and reserve cooking liquid. Remove ham hock and set aside to cool. Mix cooked beans with reserved onion, brown sugar, salt, mustard, tomato sauce and vinegar. Taste beans at this point and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Remove meat from ham hock and stir into bean mixture. Pour into 2-quart oven casserole and add enough reserved cooking water to submerge beans. Top with bacon slices, cover with foil and bake 2 hours. Uncover and bake another 30 to 40 minutes, until liquid is absorbed and bacon strips are browned and crispy.
NOTE: Beans may be cooked to the al dente stage if time is a concern. They will finish cooking in the oven. You can used canned beans for this, but homemade is hard to beat.