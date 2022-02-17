Talk about double duty: I’ve been playing homage to the Lunar New Year by eating some of my favorite Chinese dishes while watching the Olympics.
This year, according to the Chinese horoscope, is the Year of the Tiger. It’s basically a yearlong look at your position on the lunar landscape of animal zodiac signs.
Although there are 12 signs on both lunar and Western astrological charts, there are two major differences. Lunar signs are determined by year of birth, while Western astrology is monthly. Lunar is animal-based and Western, while named mostly after constellations, is monthly.
Legend has it that the lunar calendar’s animal order is based on a folktale known as "The Great Race." The Jade Emperor, an important god in Chinese tradition, sent the animal kingdom an invitation and 12 different species turned up.
The race was run and signs were determined by when each animal finished.
The course included a river and it was the rat who came in first. The cunning rat hopped on the ox as he crossed the river and jumped off at the finish. The ox, although on the rat’s heels, had to settle for second. The others, by order of finish, were the tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
Check out your lunar life to see where you fall. There are pluses and minuses for all signs. I’m a rabbit, my girls are monkey and snake. My snake is married to a dragon, monkey to another monkey, and grandkids are a rooster and an ox.
This year celebrates the tiger. Born leaders who walk and talk assertively, tigers are predicted to be courageous and energetic, love a challenge and are prepared to take risks. Hungry for excitement and craving attention, they are also brave, competitive, unpredictable, confident and display great levels of willpower.
As for all the signs, it’s not all good. Their negatives include arrogance and selfishness.
But, back to the food, in recognition of the games and grub, this week’s recipe is a winner.
Flex your muscles, there’s a lot of chopping and frying, but in the end, you can give yourself the gold for taste.
RICE STICK STIR FRY
7 ounces rice sticks
boiling water
1 tablespoon oil
2 chicken breast halves, preferably skin on
chicken broth
2 star anise
1 clove garlic
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
6 to 8 mushrooms, sliced
4 tablespoons oil
1/2 onion, sliced thin
1 cup pea pods, ends cut off and stringed
2 cups Napa cabbage, shredded
1 tablespoon oil
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
salt and white pepper to taste
3 green onions, chopped
1/2 cup chopped cilantro, optional
To start, wash, dry and chop or cut up veggies. Place rice sticks in bowl and cover with boiling water. When softened, drain thoroughly and set aside.
Heat oil in Dutch oven and add chicken breasts skin side down. Fry until golden, turn to brown other side. Turn heat down, add broth to cover. Add star anise, onion, garlic and ginger. Cook chicken until just done, cool slightly in broth.
Using a wok if possible or large shallow frying pan, stir-fry veggies, removing each to a large bowl. First heat wok/pan to hot and add mushrooms. Fry, without oil, until liquid is released and has evaporated. When slightly browned, place in bowl. Continue by adding oil (1 tablespoon per veggie) to pan, stir fry onion, pea pods and cabbage.
Drain (reserve broth) chicken well and cut or shred into bite-sized pieces, place in another bowl, toss with soy sauce and set aside.
Heat small amount of oil in pan, add rice sticks and fry until slightly browned. Add cooked veggies, stir fry until hot, add chicken, taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. When ready to serve, spoon into bowls, garnish with chopped green onions and cilantro if desired.
NOTE: If soupy version is desired, heat broth and add to serving bowl.